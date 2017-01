BRASILIA, July 24 The Brazilian government has repurchased $2 billion worth of global bonds with maturities that range from 2024 to 2041, the country's treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

The government bought back that debt with the proceeds of the sale of $3.55 billion in global bonds due in 2045.

