UPDATE 1-Tenet posts smaller loss; to sell hospitals to HCA
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, said it would sell three of its Houston-based hospitals to larger rival HCA Holdings Inc.
BRASILIA May 28 Market conditions have not yet improved enough for Brazil to consider selling global bonds at this moment, the country's treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, said it would sell three of its Houston-based hospitals to larger rival HCA Holdings Inc.
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares