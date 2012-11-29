* Treasury chief says weaker currency to help economy
* Real weakened past 2.10 earlier on Wednesday, trimmed
losses
* Augustin says Brazil likely to issue global debt this year
BRASILIA, Nov 29 Brazil's exchange rate is
currently at a level that is closer to what is best for the
local economy, Treasury chief Arno Augustin said on Thursday,
adding to signs that the government favors a weaker real to
boost a lagging industrial sector.
"We are at a level that is closer to what we believe is best
for the Brazilian economy," said Augustin, adding that it will
take some time for a weaker exhange rate to positively impact
the economy.
The real earlier on Thursday weakened past 2.10 per dollar,
considered to be the limit of an informal trading band of
2.0-2.10 per dollar enforced recently by the central bank
through market interventions. The currency later trimmed some of
its losses on investor expectations that the bank could
intervene again if the currency continued to slide.
At 3:43 p.m. (1743 GMT), the real was trading
0.40 percent weaker at 2.0980 per U.S. dollar.
President Dilma Rousseff and other government officials have
said there is room for the currency to depreciate more to help
an industry that is recovering slowly after a barrage of
government stimulus.
Augustin added that the government could sell global bonds,
most likely denominated in U.S. dollars, in the final weeks of
the year to help improve conditions for Brazilian companies
planning to sell debt abroad.
The Brazilian government has completed three global debt
sales this year, twice in dollars and once in reais.
Brazil secured its cheapest borrowing cost ever in
September after selling $1.35 billion of dollar-denominated,
10-year global bonds with a spread of 110 basis points over
comparable U.S. Treasury debt.