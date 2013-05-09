New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil on Thursday offered to reopen a dollar-denominated global bond due in 2023, making a foray into international markets as concerns about the health of the global economy raise the appetite for emerging-market debt.
Barclays and Citigroup will manage the deal, the Brazilian Treasury said in a statement.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.