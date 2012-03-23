* Real-denominated debt abroad to ease real appreciation
March 23 Brazil sees a "high probability"
that its sale of global bonds in coming weeks will be
denominated in reais to help further ease the value of the local
currency, the country's Treasury chief told Reuters on Friday.
Arno Augustin said the debt sale will likely have a 10-year
maturity.
"This is the best option for us because it does not
appreciate the real," he said in an interview in Brasilia.
Brazil has stepped up its fight to tame the appreciation of
the real, which hikes costs for local industries and
makes foreign imports cheaper.
President Dilma Rousseff has said a "tsunami" of cheap
credit flowing from rich nations is bolstering the value the
real and undermining local industries.
The real has more than halved its year-to date gains this
year after government action in recent weeks, but Augustin
warned of more action ahead.
"We will continue to act because it is necessary... we will
continue with this process because we don't want an over-valued
currency," Augustin said.
He said the Treasury could speed up and increase the amount
of dollar-denominated foreign debt buybacks to reduce the flow
of dollars to the local market.
He has said the government could buy back all $15 billion of
foreign debt with maturities of up to 2015.
The Treasury could also use cash from its sovereign fund to
mop up excess dollars in the local market.