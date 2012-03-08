* Market participants voice concerns over taxation
* Plan seeks to encourage sale of local bonds for projects
* Gov't fears infrastructure lacks enough funding sources
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, March 8 Market participants are
urging the Brazilian government to fine-tune plans to create a
market for local bonds to fund infrastructure projects, saying
tax and legal obstacles are getting in the way, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Representatives from the banking and infrastructure sectors,
law firms and state development bank BNDES told government
officials last month that local infrastructure bonds should be
taxed less and have a legal framework similar to one in the
United States that allows the sale of certain securities only to
qualified institutional buyers, the sources said.
Under a Finance Ministry draft proposal, holders of the
notes could pay between 15 percent and 22 percent in income tax.
Market participants said charging income tax may prevent foreign
investors from trading the securities and instead proposed
taxing capital gains on the notes, the sources said.
Both sources said the government was receptive to
suggestions. The plan comes as President Dilma Rousseff and her
economic team worry that global market turmoil and slower growth
in Latin America's largest economy could dry up available
funding for over $1 trillion in road, port and energy
investments through 2015.
Infrastructure development is a key focus for the Rousseff
administration as Brazil prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and
the 2016 Olympics. In the past year, the government has
auctioned off airport and highway concessions, while increasing
investments in power plants, rail lines and refineries as part
of an official growth acceleration program.
"The Finance Ministry got the message," said one of the
sources, who declined to be named because the debt plan is still
under discussion. "My feeling is that at the end of this month
or early in April a formal announcement with changes could
come."
The Brazilian local debt market is luring more sophisticated
investors, with economic growth well above that in the world's
richest nations and interest rates expected to continue falling.
Investors are rushing to the market to lock up returns at
current levels, with Brazilian borrowers currently paying
interest rates that are among the world's highest.
The central bank trimmed its benchmark lending rate on
Wednesday to 9.75 percent from 10.5 percent in a bid to
kick-start flagging growth. It was the fifth reduction in
borrowing costs since August, when the Selic stood at 12.50
percent.
Yet, only a small portion of investment flows into the bond
market are going to fund infrastructure projects, usually seen
as riskier than other investments and taking longer to yield
returns.
The notes would have a legal framework similar to Rule 144A
in the United States, which allows only qualified mutual funds,
pension plans, insurance companies and private money managers to
purchase certain bond and equity issues.
One of the most ardent proponents for changes to the
original draft was the BNDES, which is the main source of
long-term corporate lending in Brazil, one of the sources said.