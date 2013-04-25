* No date set for next sale of global bonds

* Brazil wants lower debt yields before it issues again

* Rise in global liquidity pushes investors to emerging market debt

BRASILIA, April 25 Conditions for Brazil to sell bonds abroad have improved after a surge in global market liquidity, but the country has not set a date for its next issue, the treasury's head of debt operations José Franco de Morais said on Thursday.

Japan's aggressive monetary easing and growing speculation that the European Central Bank will cut rates soon have triggered a hunt for high-yielding emerging market debt among investors in developed nations.

That race for profits has dragged down sharply the yield on global bonds from Brazil and other emerging-market nations.

The yield of Brazil's global debt due in 2023 was down 0.009 percentage points to bid at 2.675 percent on Thursday afternoon. Only a month ago that global bond touched its year high of 3.301 percent.

The Brazilian treasury could issue debt if the yield on its 10-year bonds stays below the record low 2.686 percent it obtained when it last sold debt abroad in September, government officials have said in the past.

At the time, Brazil sold $1.35 billion in 10-year global bonds at the country's lowest rate ever as investors sought emerging-market debt yielding more than bonds in more developed markets.

Similar U.S. debt yielded 1.586 percent, or 110 basis points less, at the time. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

"The overabundance of liquidity in Japan, Europe and even the United States forces a situation in which you migrate toward higher yield without concentrating too much on the risk in the medium and long run," said Enrique Alvarez, head of research for Latin America at IDEAglobal.

"This is obviously a sellers market. They will likely wait to see how much compression they will get."