BRASILIA Feb 21 Brazil will sell global bonds in the coming weeks and plans to issue debt in both dollars and the local currency in 2013, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Thursday.

Latin America's largest economy completed three global debt sales last year, securing its cheapest borrowing cost ever in September.

"We hope to continue improving the yield curve for global bond issues," Augustin said at a press conference in Brasilia, citing potential benefits for economic growth and trade.

Late last year Augustin said the government would try to help improve conditions for Brazilian companies planning to sell debt abroad by creating a new long-dated benchmark for them.