By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 20 São Paulo, Brazil's richest
state, plans to raise up to 600 million reais ($328 million)
from the sale of notes backed by tax liens, the first of its
kind in the country, which may spur a flurry of similar deals by
other regional governments, two sources with direct knowledge of
the transaction said.
Local and foreign investors have pledged to place bids for
the four-year senior notes, which are slated to price on April
17, said the sources, who declined to be quoted because the deal
is not completed. The transaction will limit the number of
potential bidders to 50.
São Paulo, which is also Brazil's most indebted state, is
tapping growing demand for fixed-income investments as the
central bank steps up efforts to cut borrowing costs.
Policymakers hinted last week that the benchmark Selic overnight
rate could fall to a level slightly above 8.75 percent, a record
low.
Such steps are forcing bond investors in Brazil to lock up
high interest rates before they fall further. Bond yields in
Brazil are the highest among the world's top 20 economies.
"This could set a precedent because many states may
replicate the structure of this deal to access capital markets,"
one of the sources said. "States and cities will test the waters
if this deal does well."
The state will sell the notes through Cia. Paulista de
Securitização, a special purpose entity it created to oversee
the pool of 2.1 billion reais in tax receivables that will be
set as collateral for the transaction, the sources noted.
São Paulo is offering to pay investors a premium to ensure
its successful debut in the local asset-backed securities
market. CPSec, as the entity is known, is offering to pay a
yield of 2.9 percentage points above the benchmark CDI interbank
lending rate to lure demand for the notes, the sources said.
The CDI, a gauge of interbank borrowing
costs in Brazil, is now at 9.48 percent.
Andrea Calabi, the state's finance secretary and who
engineered the transaction, declined to comment on the deal,
according to a spokeswoman. Calabi is also a board member at
CPSec.
The state kept the deal on hold for the past two years after
global market turmoil since 2010 soured market conditions for
asset-backed securities deals.
The notes are rated "AA" in the local ratings scale by
Standard and Poor's.
FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
High interest rates, a complex tax system and years of boom
and bust cycles crimped the development of a local bond market
for many years in Brazil. A recent surge in demand for corporate
debt has pushed investors and government officials to jump-start
fixed-income markets.
Sales of local notes and asset- and mortgage-backed
securities rose to a record 93.68 billion reais last year, even
as risk-aversion scared away buyers of the debt
investment-banking industry group Anbima said in January.
The investment banking units of Banco Fator, Banco ABC
Brasil and Itau Unibanco Holding are
handling the transaction for CPSec and the state's government,
the sources noted.
The boldest innovation comes from the use of tax liens,
which are often imposed for delinquent taxes owed on property or
as a result of failure to pay income taxes or consumer taxes.
States and municipalities are legally forbidden from selling
debt because of federal government-imposed curbs. A local
newspaper said last week that some of those curbs, which form
part of the Fiscal Responsibility Law enacted in 2000, could be
eased in order to ease the situation of some cash-strapped
regional governments.
The city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest, has
considered the sale of global, foreign currency-denominated
bonds to finance the construction of venues to host the 2016
Olympics. The sale of the so-called Olympic bonds needs approval
from the Senate, the guardian of the Fiscal Responsibility Law.
($1 = 1.83 reais)
