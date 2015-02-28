By Brian Winter
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 27 The leader of a truth
commission investigating abuses during Brazil's 1964-85 military
dictatorship lambasted German automaker Volkswagen AG
at a hearing on Friday for providing what he called
"unsatisfactory" testimony regarding its alleged ties with the
regime.
In a contentious, nearly three hour-long session, Sao Paulo
state legislator Adriano Diogo and several former Volkswagen
employees pressed a company executive to explain whether and how
the automaker collaborated with the right-wing regime.
Documents uncovered last year suggest that Volkswagen and
dozens of other companies gave the dictatorship names, home
addresses and other sensitive information regarding union
activists on their payrolls in the 1980s.
The workers appeared on a so-called "black list" compiled by
police. Some were then fired, detained or harassed by security
forces and were unable to get new jobs for long periods
afterwards, a Reuters investigation found.
Volkswagen, which had more workers on the list than any
other company, was one of three companies called to testify on
Friday before the Sao Paulo state commission, chaired by Diogo,
a member of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party.
The other two companies, Brazilian industrial firms Grupo
Aliperti and Cobrasma, did not send representatives.
Rogerio Varga, a manager of legal affairs for Volkswagen,
said the company respected the work conducted by various truth
commissions across Brazil, but it was still reviewing internal
files to see whether allegations of collaboration were true.
"There is no document in any archive that has been uncovered
that places the institution of Volkswagen in collaboration with
any violation of human rights," Varga said.
The information on workers on the "black list" could have
been obtained by police or unions instead of provided by the
companies, Varga said.
"The company has nothing to hide," Varga said.
At the hearing's conclusion, Diogo called Volkswagen's
testimony "absolutely unsatisfactory."
"To come here without any kind of information, without any
recognition of the role companies played, they continue to laugh
in our faces," he said.
The probe's leaders said they would provide the information
gathered on Friday to federal prosecutors. Some legal experts
have said companies could face civil lawsuits or demands for
reparations based on truth commissions' discoveries, although
others doubt the evidence is solid enough.
Former Volkswagen employees present also expressed
frustrations. Lucio Bellentani, 70, said he was arrested inside
a Volkswagen factory by police in 1972 with the aid of a senior
company executive.
Bellentani, 70, said he was beaten and then taken to a jail,
where he was held for more than a month.
"I'm mystified by some of the things that were said here
today ... that Volkswagen never ... hurt human rights,"
Bellentani said, addressing Varga. "I don't know, I think you're
on another planet."
Varga replied the company only learned of Bellentani's story
in December, and that it was "difficult to understand what
Volkswagen's role might have been."
"We listen to that account with lots of respect, and we
continue to search for information," Varga said.
(Editing by Ken Wills)