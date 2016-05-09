* Two tankers ship diesel in rarely used route
* Move underscores Brazil's struggling economy, traders say
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 9 Brazil has joined a list of
countries exporting diesel to Europe, reversing a traditional
route and underscoring a weakening of the largest South American
economy.
At least two 37,000 tonne cargoes of diesel, on the tankers
Torm Gunhild and MT Alexandros, have sailed in recent weeks from
Brazil to Europe, according to Reuters ship tracking data and
traders.
Torm Gunhild is heading to Venice and is chartered by
Italian oil company Eni while MT Alexandros has been
chartered by trading house Glencore and is set to discharge in
the Canary Islands.
Traders linked the rare arbitrage to Brazil's economy, which
has struggled with a deepening recession in recent years. Its
economic output fell 3.8 percent in 2015 and is expected to
decline by the same amount in 2016, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
According to trade sources, one of the cargoes loaded
distillates off the coast of Brazil from a vessel that
originated at India's Reliance oil refinery.
Diesel consumption in Brazil, which imports much of its
needs from the United States, Asia and, at times, Europe, has
also been on a steady decline.
"We do not expect diesel demand to increase significantly
until the wider economy recovers," consultancy Energy Aspects
said last month.
(GRAPHIC: Brazil's gasoline and diesel sales tmsnrt.rs/1WNIMUh)
Europe is the world's main hub for diesel due its heavy use.
A sharp increase in diesel refining capacity around the world
has led over the past year to a sharp increase in supply, in
Europe in particular, putting heavy pressure on diesel refining
margins.
France's Total is offering to sell a 270,000 tonne
cargo of diesel into Europe, which would be the largest cargo
ever sold in the region, according to traders.
(Additional reporting by Libby George, editing by William
Hardy)