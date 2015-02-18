(Adds details on assets, Diniz investments, alternatives)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 18 Brazilian billionaire Abilio
Diniz is considering selling a large portfolio of commercial
properties for about 2 billion reais ($706 million), a move that
would give him extra funds to ramp up his investment in France's
Carrefour SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the
plans said.
Península Participações, the investment vehicle overseeing
Diniz's fortune, has discussed the sale of 62 supermarkets with
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Brookfield Asset
Management Inc and BR Properties SA, said
the first source, who requested anonymity because the talks
remain private.
Diniz, 78, bought a 10 percent stake in Carrefour's
Brazilian unit for 1.8 billion reais in December and has an
option to raise that to 16 percent over five years. He also
acquired a 2.4 percent stake in Paris-listed Carrefour last
year.
Diniz signed 40-year leases for the supermarkets with GPA SA
about 10 years ago, when he still chaired the
company. He left GPA in September 2013 after losing a battle for
control of the company to France's Casino Guichard Perrachon &
Cie.
Last month, the Diniz family simplified the legal structure
of a half-dozen investment vehicles running the stores,
facilitating a potential sale. The length of the rental
contracts with GPA as well as the "relative liquidity" of the
properties make the portfolio "attractive from any standpoint,"
said the second source.
A Península spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the São
Paulo-based investment firm had no plans to sell the stores.
CPPIB and BR Properties declined to comment. Efforts to reach
Brookfield were unsuccessful.
GPA, Brazil's largest retailer and Carrefour's archrival,
has the right of first refusal for the stores, although neither
source expects the company or Casino to exercise it. Diniz's
asking price for the stores equals 11 times annual rent
proceeds, which may total about 185 million reais this year, the
first source said.
ALTERNATIVE
Forbes Magazine estimates Diniz's fortune at $4.4 billion.
Both Brookfield and CPPIB, which with $240 billion in assets
is one of the world's biggest pension funds, are active
investors in Brazilian commercial real estate. BR Properties
counts Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest Latin
American investment bank, as a major shareholder.
An alternative to a sale would be bundling the property
assets into securities backed by future rent revenue, the
sources said. Diniz could raise up to 1.2 billion reais with a
placement of the securities, which are known in Brazil as CRIs,
the first source said.
Carrefour Chief Executive Officer Georges Plassat recently
said teaming up with Diniz could help the retailer strengthen
ties with suppliers and accelerate growth plans in Latin
America's largest economy. Brazil is Carrefour's No. 2 market,
generating nearly 38 billion reais in revenue last year.
Following his departure from GPA, Diniz helped turn around
Brazilian processed foods company BRF SA as part of a
broad diversification effort that has so far paid off. He has
also invested in duty-free store chain Dufry AG and
Brazilian education company GAEC Educação SA.
($1 = 2.834 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres in São Paulo; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)