BRASILIA, July 8 The Brazilian government, under
pressure to improve public health services, has dropped plans to
import a contingent of Cuban doctors and is instead looking to
hire physicians in Spain and Portugal, the Health Ministry said
on Monday.
The plan to bring in Cuban doctors created a backlash
because of questions about their qualifications. Brazilian
medical associations argued that standards at Cuba's medical
schools were lower than in Brazil and equivalent in some cases
to a nursing education.
Brazil was rocked last month by massive protests fueled by
frustration with a high cost of living and deplorable public
transportation, education and health services, plus anger over
the billions that will be spent to host the 2014 World Cup.
In response, President Dilma Rousseff is moving to expand
public services, crack down on corruption and hold a non-binding
national vote to see what other reforms Brazilians want. Her
push to improve services comes even as the government tightens
the reins on overall spending in an effort to preserve fiscal
responsibility.
Later Monday, Rousseff is scheduled to announce a national
health plan to hire 35,000 doctors through 2015 to practice in
remote parts of the country and poor outskirts of Brazilian
cities. The plan also will increase slots at medical schools and
fund the building and upgrading of medical facilities.
In May, Brazil's government said it was in talks with Cuba
to hire 6,000 Cuban doctors to serve in remote parts of the
country where medical services are deficient or non-existent.
In the past decade Cuba's communist government has sent
30,000 doctors to work in poor neighborhoods of Venezuela,
Havana's closest political ally. Under an agreement reached with
the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Cuba sent doctors in
exchange for cheap oil.
Instead of a contingent Cuban doctors, Brazil's Health
Ministry will hire foreign doctors where needed on an individual
basis. Each foreign doctor, a ministry official said, will
individually apply for the work in Brazil.
"We never reached a deal with Cuba. Now the priority is
Spain and Portugal," the official said.
Cuban doctors can apply, he said, but ads offering doctors
work in Brazil will be posted in Spain and Portugal, not in
Cuba.
Last week, Brazilian doctors staged demonstrations in
several cities opposing the hiring of foreign medics. The
government maintained that it will do so to fill gaps left by
Brazilian doctors who prefer not to work in remote areas.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paulo Prada)