(Updates with health plan announcement, Rousseff quotes)
BRASILIA, July 8 The Brazilian government, under
pressure to improve public health services, has dropped plans to
import a contingent of Cuban doctors and is instead looking to
hire physicians in Spain and Portugal, the Health Ministry said
on Monday.
The plan to bring in Cuban doctors created a backlash
because of questions about their qualifications. Brazilian
medical associations argued that standards at Cuba's medical
schools were lower than in Brazil and equivalent in some cases
to a nursing education.
Brazil was rocked last month by massive protests fueled by
frustration with a high cost of living and deplorable public
transportation, education and health services, plus anger over
the billions that will be spent to host the 2014 World Cup.
In response, President Dilma Rousseff is moving to expand
public services, crack down on corruption and hold a non-binding
national vote on political reform. Her push to improve services
comes even as the government tightens the reins on overall
spending in an effort to preserve fiscal responsibility.
On Monday, Rousseff unveiled a health plan that aims to fill
the lack of physicians in rural communities and poor outskirts
of Brazilian cities by hiring more local and foreign doctors.
"Every Brazilian must have access to a doctor," Rousseff
said in a speech. "Brazil is short of doctors. If we don't have
enough in Brazil, we will look for good doctors wherever they
are."
In May, Brazil's government said it was in talks with Cuba
to hire 6,000 Cuban doctors to serve in remote parts of the
country where medical services are deficient or non-existent.
In the past decade, Cuba's communist government has sent
30,000 doctors to work in poor neighborhoods of Venezuela,
Havana's closest political ally. Under an agreement reached back
then with the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Cuba sent
doctors in exchange for cheap oil.
Instead of a contingent of Cuban doctors, Brazil's Health
Ministry will hire foreign doctors where needed on an individual
basis. Each foreign doctor, a ministry official said, will
individually apply to work in Brazil.
"We never reached a deal with Cuba. Now the priority is
Spain and Portugal," the official said.
Cuban doctors can apply, he said, but ads offering doctors
work in Brazil will be posted in Spain and Portugal, not in
Cuba. The doctors will be paid 10,000 reais ($4,400) a month.
Last week, Brazilian doctors staged demonstrations in
several cities opposing the hiring of foreign physicians. The
government maintained that it will do so to fill gaps left by
Brazilian doctors who prefer not to work in remote areas.
Rousseff said Brazilians will be offered the jobs first.
"The goal is not to bring doctors from abroad but to provide
more healthcare in the interior of Brazil," she said.
($1 = 2.2593 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Paulo Prada and Philip
Barbara)