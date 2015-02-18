SAO PAULO Feb 18 Heavy rains during Brazil's
four-and-a-half-day Carnival holiday offered the first relief in
months for the country's drought-stricken and economically
crucial southeast, but was unlikely to end fears of water and
electricity shortages.
A cold front along Brazil's southeastern coast near the two
principal cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro brought heavy
rains on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to most of the region and
the neighboring center-west, home to much of the country's farm
belt.
The southeast is Brazil's most populous and economically
developed industrial region. The southeast and center-west
together produce the bulk of such key Brazilian export crops as
soybeans, coffee, sugar and orange juice.
Uncertainty over the drought and its consequences on jobs,
public health and overall quality of life have further darkened
Brazilians' mood at a time when the economy is struggling and
President Dilma Rousseff's popularity is at an all-time low.
Despite the recent rains, precipitation will need to
continue at above-average levels for months to refill nearly
empty drinking water and hydroelectricity reservoirs to
sustainable levels.
Water levels in reservoirs run by Sabesp, which
manages most water and sewage services in the state of Sao
Paulo, rose 0.8 percent from Tuesday to Wednesday but remained
at only 20.4 percent of their total, Sabesp said.
Sabesp's Cantareira reservoir system, which serves many of
the nearly 20 million people in metropolitan Sao Paulo, rose 0.6
percent but remains at only 8.9 percent of capacity. The levels
remained critically low despite above-average rainfall so far
this month in Sao Paulo.
Many Brazilians are hoarding water in apartments, drilling
homemade wells and taking other measures to prepare for forced
rationing that appeared likely and could leave taps dry for four
to five days a week.
Other cities in Brazil's southeast such as Rio face less
dire shortages but could also see rationing, according to
experts and officials.
Rainfall in eight of 10 agricultural areas monitored by
meteorology consultant Somar, which do not include Sao Paulo
state, were more than 50 percent below February averages even
after recent rains.
Brazilian consumers were expected to be asked to cut
electricity use or face rolling blackouts in coming months.
Water levels in southeastern and center-west hydrodam reservoirs
are at 18.7 percent of maximum, near the lowest levels in at
least 16 years.
