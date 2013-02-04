BRIEF-Opgen files for offering of up to $10 mln shares
* Opgen Inc files for offering of up to $10 million in shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation this year to 5.68 percent and kept their estimates for economic growth and interest rates, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.67 5.68 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.07 2.05 2.09 2.07 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.10 3.10 3.65 3.70 Industrial output 3.10 3.17 3.70 3.70
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt