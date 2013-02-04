SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation this year to 5.68 percent and kept their estimates for economic growth and interest rates, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.67 5.68 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.07 2.05 2.09 2.07 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.10 3.10 3.65 3.70 Industrial output 3.10 3.17 3.70 3.70