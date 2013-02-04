* Central bank poll shows little changes in Brazil outlook * Inflation view for this year goes slightly up to 5.68 pct * 2013 growth, rates forecasts unchanged from previous poll SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Economists kept their forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation, economic growth and interest rates largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll of around 100 economists showed little changes to the outlook of Latin America's largest economy, with the view on inflation, as measured by the benchmark IPCA consumer price index, going up to 5.68 percent from 5.67 percent in the prior week. The median estimate for economic growth in 2014 was revised up to 3.70 percent from 3.65 percent previously, while forecasts for interest rates and inflation for the same year remained unchanged. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index is expected to rise 0.85 percent in January, according to the poll. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releases the indicator on Thursday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.67 5.68 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.07 2.05 2.09 2.07 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.10 3.10 3.65 3.70 Industrial output 3.10 3.17 3.70 3.70