BRASILIA, June 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.84 percent in April from March in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a rise of 0.80 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 7.30 percent over the same month a year ago.