China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BRASILIA, June 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.84 percent in April from March in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a rise of 0.80 percent.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 7.30 percent over the same month a year ago.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.