SAO PAULO May 18 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.35 percent in March from February, the bank said on Friday, in a result which was much weaker than analysts' forecasts.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of five analysts was for an increase of 0.50 percent in March. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.10 percent to a gain of 0.50 percent.