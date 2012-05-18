BRIEF-Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 mln
* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million
SAO PAULO May 18 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.35 percent in March from February, the bank said on Friday, in a result which was much weaker than analysts' forecasts.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of five analysts was for an increase of 0.50 percent in March. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.10 percent to a gain of 0.50 percent.
* GMS Inc- new borrowings consist of a $578 million term loan facility due in 2023