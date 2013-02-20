SAO PAULO Feb 20 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.26 percent in December from November in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 18 analysts, conducted before the government reported a surprise drop in retail sales in December, was for a rise of 0.40 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.19 percent over the same month a year ago.