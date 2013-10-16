BRASILIA Oct 16 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.08 percent in August from July, the bank said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts was for an increase of 0.20 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.32 percent over the same month a year ago.