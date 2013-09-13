BRIEF-CAPE-ES Special Purpose Acquisition to merge with Chemtros
April 10 CAPE ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index declined a seasonally adjusted 0.33 percent in July from June, the bank said on Friday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for a decline of 0.9 percent. The estimates were taken before the release of retail sales data on Thursday.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.38 percent over the same month a year ago.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China’s City Commercial Banks Systemically Important https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896247 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) The rapid growth of China's city commercial banks over the past decade is increasing their systemic importance and contributing to higher systemic risks, says Fitch Ratings. City commercial banks' asset structures have been shifting towards non-loan financial products to enhan