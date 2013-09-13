SAO PAULO, Sept 13 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index declined a seasonally adjusted 0.33 percent in July from June, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for a decline of 0.9 percent. The estimates were taken before the release of retail sales data on Thursday.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.38 percent over the same month a year ago.