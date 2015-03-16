BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says new plan to be announced with 2017 results
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call:
BRASILIA, March 16 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.11 percent in January from December, the bank said on Monday, slightly below market expectations.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for a 0.01 percent increase. The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors and serves as a rough proxy for gross domestic product data. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call:
* Fund calls for BHP to expand in battery materials (Adds details on Tribeca, BHP)