BRASILIA Feb 18 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slightly slower-than-expected pace in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.52 percent in December from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 20 analysts forecast a 0.63 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors.

In the quarter, activity fell 1.87 percent from the previous quarter, the index showed. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)