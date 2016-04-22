BRASILIA, April 22 A gauge of economic activity
in Brazil fell in February for a 14th consecutive month, central
bank data showed on Friday, underscoring a view that a deep
recession in Latin America's largest economy had yet to hit
bottom.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.29 percent in February from the prior month
after seasonal adjustments, the bank said.
A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.56 percent drop
in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry
and services sectors.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)