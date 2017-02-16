Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
BRASILIA Feb 16 Economic activity in Brazil shrank 0.26 percent in December from November after seasonal adjustments, after an increase of 0.10 percent in the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.
The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll projected a decline of 0.20 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Toby Chopra)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.