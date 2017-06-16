BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Economic activity in Brazil grew in April for the second month in three, adding to mixed signals about the emergence of Latin America's largest economy from a long and harsh recession.
Economic activity rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a median increase in the so-called IBC-BR index of 0.30 percent in March. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Camila Moreira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)