* June's IBC-Br index revised down to 0.61 pct
* Strong retail sales, modest industry growth in July
* Economic activity grows 2.3 pct in July from year ago
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's economy kicked off
the third quarter at a slightly stronger pace than expected,
suggesting an incipient recovery is taking hold after a
year-long campaign of government measures to stimulate growth,
central bank data showed on Friday.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 0.42 percent in July from June in seasonally
adjusted terms. The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 12
analysts was for a rise of 0.30 percent.
June's rise, however, was revised down to 0.61 percent from
0.75 previously.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing
and services sectors, rose 2.34 percent from the same period a
year before, the bank added, accelerating sharply from a 0.99
percent gain in the previous month.
The IBC-Br is closely watched by economists who regard it as
a proxy for official gross domestic product data. Brazil grew
just 0.4 percent in the second quarter from the first
, marking one year of feeble performance as high
costs and weak global demand hit domestic manufacturers.
Latin America's largest economy is expected to rebound in
coming quarters after the central bank chopped its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 7.5 percent and president Dilma
Rousseff offered tax breaks and other incentives to the
country's struggling industries.
The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts is
for 4 percent growth in 2013, after an expected 1.6 percent
expansion this year.
Retail sales and industrial output
rose for for the second straight month in July, data showed
earlier this month, supported by tax breaks on automobiles and
home appliances.
Forecasts for the monthly rise of the IBC-BR index ranged
from 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.