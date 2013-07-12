* IBC-Br falls 1.40 pct, more than expected
* Brazil's pace of economic recovery remains uneven
BRASILIA, July 12 Economic activity in Brazil
fell sharply in May versus the previous month, central bank data
showed on Friday, suggesting a an uneven pace of recovery in the
second quarter as Latin America's largest economy struggles to
regain its footing.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 1.40 percent in May from April in seasonally
adjusted terms. The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17
analysts was for a decrease of 0.90 percent.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and
services sectors, rose an upwardly revised 0.96 percent in April
versus March.
The Brazilian economy is struggling to fully recover after
two years of sluggish economic growth despite non-stop
government stimulus to foster activity in the commodity
powerhouse.
Brazilian industries produced less and retail sales
stagnated in May as high inflation dented business and consumer
confidence in the South American nation.
The country's gross domestic product grew only 0.6 percent
in the first quarter from the previous one, surprising both
private economists and government officials who were expecting a
stronger rebound after a slew of stimulus measures.
Since then many private economists have cut their average
2013 growth forecasts to around 2 percent -- well bellow the
near 4 percent per year posted in the last decade.
The IBC-Br index rose a non-seasonally adjusted 2.28 percent
over the same month a year ago.