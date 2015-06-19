(Adds analyst comment and context)
BRASILIA, June 19 Economic activity in Brazil
fell sharply in April from March, worse than already negative
market estimates and showing still more evidence the
once-booming economy is heading toward a recession.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a gauge of farming, industry and services activity,
fell 0.84 percent, more than double market expectations for a
drop of 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
High inflation and dwindling confidence have dragged down
consumption, until recently the main engine of growth in Latin
America's largest economy.
"This is another data point confirming the weakness of
growth in Brazil and supports our expectation for a 0.7 percent
quarter versus quarter contraction in real GDP during the second
quarter," Barclays' economist Bruno Rovai said in a note to
clients.
Rovai said the drop in the index has totaled 2.2 percent so
far this year.
A shrinking economy and inflation running at a more than
11-year high have raised popular discontent with President Dilma
Rousseff, who has adopted more orthodox policies to regain the
confidence of investors.
Most economists expect activity to continue to falter as the
central bank is poised to further raise interest rates to battle
inflation while the government cuts spending to put its fiscal
accounts back in order.
The Brazilian economy is expected to contract 1.35 percent
this year, according to a central bank poll of economists
released on Monday, its deepest recession in 25 years.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)