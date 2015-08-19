(Adds data details and context)
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Economic activity in Brazil
fell more quickly than expected in June, central bank data
showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence that the once-booming
economy is suffering a painful recession.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.58 percent in June from the prior month, the
bank said in a report on Wednesday. A Reuters survey of nine
analysts expected a decline of 0.53 percent.
A comparison of the monthly indexes showed the Brazilian
economy contracted by 1.89 percent in the second quarter from
the first.
The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming,
industry and services sectors, is an early indicator of gross
domestic product figures. IBGE, the country's statistics
institute, will publish second-quarter economic activity results
on Aug. 28.
The Brazilian economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first
quarter as investments fell for the seventh straight quarter.
If confirmed by official data, the back-to-back contractions
will show what most economists already know: The Brazilian
economy has fallen into a deep recession.
A weekly central bank survey of economists published on
Monday showed expectations that the Brazilian economy would
shrink by 0.15 percent next year, following a sharp contraction
of more than 2 percent forecast for this year.
Brazil has not faced two years of declines since the Great
Depression of the 1930s, economists said.
Years of dwindling confidence exacerbated by a growing
political crisis and corruption scandal at major state-run
companies has dragged down investment and consumption in Brazil.
After being re-elected in October, President Dilma Rousseff
has cut expenditures and raised taxes to regain market
confidence after years of interventionist policies that spooked
investors.
