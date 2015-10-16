(Adds annual figures, background)
BRASILIA Oct 16 Economic activity in Brazil
fell for a third straight month in August, central bank data
showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a steeper-than-expected
recession in Latin America's largest economy.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index,
a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services
sectors, fell 0.76 percent in August from the prior month.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was
for a 0.60 percent decline in the indicator, following a 0.01
percent drop in July.
August's economic activity plunged 4.47 percent versus a
year earlier in non-seasonally-adjusted data, deepening its
slide from a 4.28 percent year-on-year drop in July.
Brazil's economy has slipped into its worst recession in 25
years, hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and a string
of tax hikes and spending cuts by President Dilma Rousseff.
According to a Reuters poll this week, economists expect the
Brazilian economy to shrink by 1.0 percent next year, following
a sharp contraction of nearly 3 percent forecast for this year.
The IBC-Br index is an early indicator of gross domestic
product data. IBGE, the country's statistics institute, will
publish third-quarter economic activity results on Dec. 1.
