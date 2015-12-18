(Adds background, year-on-year drop)
BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil's economic activity
declined for an eight straight month in October despite a
surprise increase in retail sales, confirming the fourth quarter
started with no end in sight for the country's worst recession
in a generation.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell a seasonally adjusted 0.63 percent in October
from September, when it dropped 0.47 percent. A Reuters survey
of 18 analysts had forecast a 0.50 percent drop in the index,
which measures activity in agriculture, industry and services.
Activity plunged 6.38 percent in October compared with
October 2014, without seasonal adjustments. Brazil's economy is
expected to shrink nearly 4 percent this year, with more than a
million jobs lost and double-digit inflation.
Retail sales rose unexpectedly in October after falling for
eight straight months, helped by a recovery for supermarkets and
apparel. Tumbling industrial production offset the retail
improvement, though. [nL1N1450JT
The IBC-Br index is an early indicator of gross domestic
product data. The IBGE, the national statistics institution, is
scheduled to release fourth-quarter GDP data in early March.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Larry King)