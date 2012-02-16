* IBC-Br index rises 0.57 pct in December from November

* Analysts expected a growth of 0.50 percent

* Economic activity index rises 2.79 pct in 2011

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Economic activity in Brazil rose 0.57 percent in December from November, the second increase in a row, adding evidence of a rebound in Latin America's largest economy after three straight months of declines.

Still, the central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product data, suggested that Brazil's economy may have grown less in 2011 than the bank's forecast for a 3 percent expansion.

The index rose 2.79 percent in 2011. In 2010, the IBC-Br rose 7.6 percent, while official GDP growth was 7.5 percent, according to national statistics agency IBGE.

Analysts expected economic activity to expand 0.50 percent in December, according to the median forecast of eight analysts polled by Reuters. The estimates ranged from growth of 0.40 percent to 0.70 percent.

November's results were revised up to a 1.29 percent increase from October, from 1.15 percent previously.

In December, the IBC-Br rose 1.71 percent from the same period a year before. In November, it had gained 1.26 percent.