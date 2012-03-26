* IBC-Br falls 0.13 pct in January from December
* December growth revised down to 0.49 pct from 0.57 pct
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazil's economic growth
stalled in January, central bank data showed on Monday,
underscoring the government's struggle to revive growth with
aggressive interest rate cuts and tax breaks.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product
data, fell 0.13 percent in January from December, the bank said
on Monday.
The central bank also revised down December's month-on-month
data to a rise of 0.49 percent from a previously reported
increase of 0.57 percent.
The world's sixth largest economy grew 2.7 percent last
year, well below its Latin American peers, as local
manufacturers struggled with heavy taxation, high labor costs
and a strengthening currency. Industrial output
declined 2.1 percent in January from the month before.
President Dilma Rousseff has set higher growth as one of her
government's priorities this year after the economy slowed
sharply in her first year in office. In recent weeks, the
government scrapped financial transactions taxes for certain
companies' operations in order to spur exports.
The central bank cut the so-called Selic rate by a
larger-than-expected 75 basis point in March to 9.75 percent,
its lowest level in nearly two years.
The bank has said the rate will likely fall to near the
historic low of 8.75 percent in coming months, helping the
economy gain momentum in 2012 and 2013.
The central bank foresees 3.5 percent growth in 2012, while
market analysts expect growth slightly below that mark. A
central bank survey published on Monday showed analysts revised
down their 2012 growth forecast to 3.23 percent from 3.3 percent
the prior week.
