* Activity slips in Feb for 2nd month, down 0.23 pct
* January's fall revised down to 0.18 pct from 0.13 pct
* Data point to Q1 GDP growth of 0.5 to 1 pct - Santander
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 16 Economic activity in Brazil
slipped in February for the second month in a row, the central
bank said, in data showing that Latin America's biggest economy
remains stagnant despite interest rate cuts and government
measures to spur growth.
Brazil has been flirting with recession since the second
half of last year as local manufacturers struggle with high
business costs and a strong currency -- a surprising letdown for
an economy that had been among the world's most vibrant.
While analysts still expect the economy to recover in the
second half of 2012, future evidence of weak activity could lead
the central bank to follow an expected interest rate cut of 75
basis points this week with another cut later this year.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.23 percent in February from January, in a
result in line with median forecasts of a 0.2 percent fall.
The central bank also downwardly revised January's
month-on-month data to a fall of 0.18 percent from a previously
reported decrease of 0.13 percent.
Year-on-year data also pointed to sluggishness.
The economic activity index in February was 0.86 percent
above that a year earlier, compared with January's 1.44 percent
gain over the year-earlier month.
The data point to a quarterly gross domestic product growth
of 0.5 to 1 percent in the first quarter, analysts at Santander
said, as the IBC-Br expanded an average 0.4 percent in January
and February from 2011's last three months.
"This negative figure does not change our view of a recovery
in economic activity later this year," said Octavio de Barros,
chief economist at Bradesco.
Official first-quarter GDP data will be released by Brazil's
national statistics agency IBGE on June 1st. In the fourth
quarter of 2011, the economy grew 0.3 percent.
"No breakdown by activities is available for this index, but
we believe falling industrial production should once again be
the prime suspect behind the poor growth," said Nomura's
strategists Tony Volpon and George Lei in a note.
Industrial output rose 1.3 percent in February
from the month before, partially recovering the 1.5 percent fall
in January, IBGE said earlier this month. Overall manufacturing
activity, however, remained weak, with a decline of 3.9 percent
from February 2011.
To help spur economic growth, the central bank has slashed
interest rates five times in a row since August. The bank is
expected to cut borrowing costs again this week to 9 percent,
just above an all-time low.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has also taken a
string of measures in recent months to ensure that the economy
grows more than 4 percent this year.
These include a mix of tax breaks and subsidized loans for
targeted industries, higher import duties, and steps to halt a
currency rally that was hurting the competitiveness of Brazilian
manufacturers by driving up costs.
All these efforts will not take full effect until at least
the second half of this year, analysts warn, forecasting growth
of 3.2 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2013, according to
the median view in a weekly central bank survey.
Policymakers have pinned hopes on the country's strong
domestic demand to spur growth. Retail sales jumped 9.6 percent
in February from the same month one year ago, but
slipped 0.5 percent from January.