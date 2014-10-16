(Recasts, adds background)

BRASILIA Oct 16 Economic activity in Brazil barely rose in August after a sharp rebound the previous month, suggesting the economy is struggling to recover from a recession which began earlier this year.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.27 percent in August from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts was for a 0.3 percent increase.

The Brazilian economy plunged into recession in the first half of the year as a slump in investments and public holidays during the World Cup tournament hurt activity in Latin America's largest economy.

The sluggish economy has been a key topic in a combative campaign that pits President Dilma Rousseff and centrist senator Aecio Neves in the closest presidential race in two decades.

Rousseff has blamed the slowdown on a weak world economy and said activity would gradually recover in the remainder of the year, but low confidence levels continue to hurt businesses.

The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 1.35 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)