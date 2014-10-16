(Recasts, adds background)
BRASILIA Oct 16 Economic activity in Brazil
barely rose in August after a sharp rebound the previous month,
suggesting the economy is struggling to recover from a recession
which began earlier this year.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 0.27 percent in August from July in seasonally
adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts was
for a 0.3 percent increase.
The Brazilian economy plunged into recession in the first
half of the year as a slump in investments and public holidays
during the World Cup tournament hurt activity in Latin America's
largest economy.
The sluggish economy has been a key topic in a combative
campaign that pits President Dilma Rousseff and centrist senator
Aecio Neves in the closest presidential race in two decades.
Rousseff has blamed the slowdown on a weak world economy and
said activity would gradually recover in the remainder of the
year, but low confidence levels continue to hurt businesses.
The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming,
industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted
1.35 percent over the same month a year ago.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)