BRASILIA, July 17 Economic activity in Brazil
was practically flat in May from April, central bank data showed
on Friday, dashing expectations of a rise after two straight
months of declines.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a gauge of farming, industry and services activity,
rose 0.03 percent in May. The indicator was expected to rise 0.2
percent in the month, according to a Reuters poll.
The IBC-Br declined 0.88 percent in April and 1.53 percent
in March, according to revised central bank data.
Versus the year-earlier month, the economy activity index
fell 3.08 percent in May in seasonally adjusted terms, the
central bank said.
In recent weeks, many investment banks have changed their
views and now predict a deeper economic recession for this year
that could extend into 2016 as confidence continues to plunge on
growing political uncertainty.
Growing calls for the impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff and rising tensions with her allies in Congress have
weighed on an economy already under stress from years of
interventionist policies.
The speaker of the Lower House of Congress is expected to
announce his break up with the government later on Friday, in a
show of defiance that could trounce Rousseff's legislative
agenda and fiscal austerity efforts.
"Rising political noise, amid widening corruption
investigations and louder local talk of presidential
impeachment, further saps business confidence," BNP Paribas'
economist Marcelo Carvalho said in a research note on Friday.
Carvalho cut his growth forecast to -2.5 percent in 2015 and
-0.5 percent next year.
A widening corruption scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras has led to the investigation of scores of
lawmakers, most of them allied to Rousseff. Brazilian police on
Tuesday carried out the first search and seizure operations
aimed at sitting lawmakers suspected of taking bribes in the
corruption scheme at Petrobras.
The scandal has also crimped the country's massive oil and
gas industry, hurting activity and sparking job cuts.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W
Simon)