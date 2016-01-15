(Adds details, background, comment)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 15 Economic activity in Brazil
slowed in November for the ninth straight month as the country
sank into one of the world's deepest recessions for the year,
but the drop was smaller than expected due to a surprise
increase in retail sales.
The Brazilian central bank said on Friday that its IBC-Br
economic activity index, which measures the farming,
industry and service sectors, fell 0.52 percent from October
after seasonal adjustments.
A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had forecast a 1.00 percent
decline in the indicator. The survey had been conducted before
retail data showed a surprise increase in early holiday sales of
appliances and electronics.
Economic activity plunged 6.14 percent from November 2014,
highlighting the intensity of a recession that has helped send
the President Dilma Rousseff's government to the brink of
collapse and shocked investors who had poured funds into the
world's seventh-largest economy until recently.
A Reuters poll this week shows Brazil's economy shrinking
2.8 percent in 2016 following an estimated drop of 3.7 percent
last year. Only Venezuela had a worse outlook in the global
survey, which covered all G20 countries plus a few mid-sized
economies.
Analysts said the surprise recovery in retail sales in
November was probably an anticipation of Christmas demand due to
"Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" discounts. A likely slump in
December sales could weigh on economic activity, they added.
"The IBC-Br index will probably keep its negative trend,
with no signs of recovery," MCM Consultores economists said in a
research note.
Brazil's economy floundered in 2015 after Rousseff and the
central bank raised taxes, cut investments and jacked up
interest rates to keep both inflation and public deficits under
control. Consumer and business confidence plunged as prices
continue to rise far above the official target and agencies
stripped the country of its investment-grade rating.
A massive corruption scandal at state-controlled oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA has also weighed on
the economy. Executives from top construction, engineering and
financial companies are under investigation or in jail.
The severe economic downturn has already cost more than 1
million jobs. Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 9.0
percent in the three months through October from 8.6 percent in
the previous three months, data showed on Friday.
