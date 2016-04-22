(Adds annual comparison, background)
BRASILIA, April 22 A gauge of economic activity
in Brazil fell in February for a 14th consecutive month, central
bank data showed on Friday, underscoring a view that a deep
recession in Latin America's largest economy had yet to hit
bottom.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.29 percent in February from the prior month
after seasonal adjustments, the bank said.
A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.56 percent drop
in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry
and services sectors.
The IBC-Br index is seen as an advance indicator for the
gross domestic product figures released on a quarterly basis by
the country's statistics agency, IBGE.
Brazil's GDP is expected to shrink 3.8 percent in 2016 for a
second straight year, according to a weekly central bank poll on
Monday. That would be its longest and deepest recession in more
than a century.
On an annual basis, February's IBC-Br index fell 4.5 percent
from February 2015, the central bank said, despite an extra day
in the calendar this year.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)