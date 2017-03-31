(Adds context on Brazil's economy)
BRASILIA, March 31 Economic activity in Brazil
fell slightly more than expected in January, central bank data
showed on Friday, in a poor start to the year for an economy
expected to emerge from recession soon.
Economic activity fell 0.26 percent in January from December
after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said on Friday,
after a decline of 0.32 percent in the previous month.
The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll
predicted a drop of 0.10 percent.
Brazil's economy is expected to grow around 0.5 percent in
2017 after shrinking by more than 3 percent in each of the past
two years. The recession, the worst ever in Latin America's
largest country, fueled a political crisis as unemployment
soared and many companies went bankrupt.
The IBC-Br index measures activity in agriculture, industry
and services and is considered an advance indicator of gross
domestic product data.
Data earlier this month showed that while industrial output
recovered in January, retail sales and services activity fell
more than expected, frustrating hopes of a recovery. Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles has repeated that Brazil is set to
resume growth in the first quarter of 2017, but economists have
cut their estimates for economic growth recently.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)