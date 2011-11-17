* Brazil central bank Sept activity index at 0.02 pct

* August fall revised down to 0.57 pct from 0.53 pct (Recasts, adds graphics, context, details)

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Brazilian economic activity dipped in the third quarter despite a slight rise in September, according to central bank data on Thursday, as Latin America's largest economy continued to slow more than expected.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index BRIBC=ECI fell 0.32 percent in the third quarter.

It rose by a slight 0.02 percent in September and a drop in August was revised lower, to a fall of 0.57 percent from a previously reported 0.53 percent.

Economists are worried that Brazil's economy is slowing more than expected as it feels the impact of global financial turmoil, with industrial production stagnant this year and inflation around six-year highs.

The IBC-Br is widely seen as a proxy for gross domestic product data. Third quarter GDP figures are due on Dec. 6.

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has taken its toll on Brazil, weakening investor confidence around the world and weighing on demand for commodities.

Brazil is a major exporter of a number of raw materials, including soy, iron ore, beef and orange juice. A dip in global demand for those materials weighs heavily on its economy.

Economists have been steadily lowering their forecasts for growth this year after a brisk expansion of 7.5 percent in 2010. At the start of the year, forecasts ranged as high as 5 percent for 2011.

In contrast, economists in a weekly central bank survey released on Monday forecast 3.16 percent growth.

Those same analysts also see the IPCA inflation index rising 6.48 percent this year, just barely under the 6.5 percent government target ceiling.

The central bank sees the IPCA up 6.4 percent this year, but acknowledges that the index could post a gain above the target ceiling for the first time since 2003.

The inflation rate has been a major worry for President Dilma Rousseff, with the brisk rise in consumer prices dominating her first year in office.

With inflation especially hurting her power base among lower-income voters, Rousseff has repeatedly promised that price rises are under control.

The central bank surprised markets with a cut in the benchmark Selic interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent in August, with policymakers citing the slowdown abroad.

While that move drew criticism from analysts calling the cut too risky given brisk inflation, sharpened worries about the global economy since then have begun turning analysts toward the central bank's thinking.

In October, policymakers again cut the Selic, this time to 11.5 percent. Analysts now see one more cut to 11 percent at the bank's last meeting of the year on Nov. 30.

Brazil's economy grew 0.8 percent in the second quarter from the first for year-over-year growth of 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Jose de Castro and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)