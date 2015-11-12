BRASILIA Nov 11 The lower house of Brazil's
Congress approved amnesty for undeclared offshore assets on
Wednesday despite criticism from opposition lawmakers who said
it would allow the laundering of illegally gained money.
To reduce its budget deficit, President Dilma Rousseff's
government is hoping to raise 11 billion reais ($2.9 billion) by
offering amnesty from prosecution to Brazilians if they bring
unreported foreign funds home and pay a 30 percent fine.
The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-213; it must
still be approved by the Senate.
President Dilma Rousseff's cash-strapped government sees the
fine as a way to raise revenue, and the funds as a source of new
investment in Brazil.
New revenue would allow the government to ease the cuts it
believes necessary to pull the world's seventh-largest economy
out of its worst recession in at least 25 years. The government
says it could lure back as much as $150 billion in unreported
assets held in tax havens and secret accounts.
In the Senate the bill could run into trouble for being too
lenient on tax dodgers and other law breakers. Some critics say
the bill allows the laundering of bribe money from the massive
corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras that
prosecutors are trying to trace to secret bank accounts in
Switzerland and offshore financial havens.
Passage in the Senate may have been made easier by the
approval of an amendment to the bill in the House that lets
money declared in the amnesty to be used as evidence in criminal
cases if it is related to an investigation or charge based on
other sources of information, the GloboNews TV network said.
A previous version of the bill debated in the Senate would
have allowed beneficiaries to come clean if they disclosed the
origins of their funds and paid a 35 percent penalty. Tax
evasion and currency fraud would be overlooked as long as
beneficiaries had not been convicted.
The lower house bill set a more favorable exchange rate for
repatriation and widened the amnesty for crimes, such as money
laundering and slush funds.
"This bill will legalize the biggest laundry in the world
for dirty money. It is a slap in the face for honest Brazilians
who pay their taxes," Congressman Wherles da Rocha of the
opposition PSDB party told the House.
