BRASILIA Dec 15 Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that gives an amnesty to unreported assets held by Brazilians abroad in exchange for a fine, in a key victory for President Dilma Rousseff as her government scrambles to shore up the country's finances.

The bill passed by a vote of 41 versus 27 and now needs to be sanctioned by Rousseff. The government hopes that the amnesty from prosecution could raise 11 billion reais ($2.84 billion). ($1 = 3.8764 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)