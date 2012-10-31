PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil Oct 31 Market expectations for Brazil's inflation in 2013 will likely ease in coming months, central bank board member Carlos Hamilton Araújo said on Wednesday.

He reiterated the central bank expects inflation to converge on the official target. The median market forecast for consumer inflation next year is 5.4 percent, well above the center of the target of 4.5 percent, according to a central bank weekly poll of economists.