China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
FORTALEZA, Brazil Nov 6 Consumer inflation remains persistently high in Brazil, but projections indicate a slowdown ahead, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Wednesday.
Speaking during the release of a regional economic report in Fortaleza, Araujo said that high inflation means slower economic growth in Brazil.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.