BRIEF-Netflix announces proposed 1 bln euro offering of senior notes
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
CURITIBA, Brazil Feb 13 Brazil is well prepared to withstand global market volatility, which is expected to last for some time, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.
Araujo, director of economic policy, reiterated at an event in the southern city of Curitiba that consumer inflation has remained high, resisting a drop.
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone money markets on Monday priced in a higher chance of a rise in European Central Bank interest rates after Emmanual Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.