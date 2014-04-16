SAO PAULO, April 16 The impact of monetary policy on the Brazilian economy and prices is not less efficient than in the past, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Wednesday.

Araujo, director of economic policy, said at an event in Sao Paulo that monetary policy has worked adequately in Brazil.

Araujo's remarks come as some analysts question the real strength of monetary policy in Brazil after a year-long tightening cycle has so far failed to tame high inflation. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)