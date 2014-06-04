BRASILIA, June 4 The Brazilian government has
dropped plans to help car manufacturers struggling with lower
demand and growing inventories, a government official close to
the negotiations with banks and industry said on Wednesday.
The government was in talks with banks to create a guarantee
fund to ease interest rates for car buyers. The fund would have
been created with some of the reserves banks are required to
keep at the central bank.
The measure was put on the back burner after banks said the
fund would have little short-term impact on the concession of
car loans, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity
because he was not allowed to speak publicly.
Brazil's slowing economy and expiring tax breaks have slowed
the pace of car sales in the world's No. 4 auto market and
raised the specter of layoffs in an electoral year.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff, who is running
for re-election in October, has little fiscal room to stimulate
an economy that is expected to post a fourth straight year of
meager growth.
Taking some pressure off the government, Brazil is close to
inking a deal to extend tariff-free sales of cars and parts with
Argentina for another year, a second government source said.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the
government could also opt for a gradual return of the IPI tax on
automakers, which was removed a few years ago to stimulate car
sales.
Brazil is a key base of operations for automakers including
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
