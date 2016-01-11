SAO PAULO Jan 11 Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told the president of the national automakers' association Anfavea on Monday that the country's fiscal situation leaves no room for subsidies for the auto sector, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The auto industry, which contributes about a quarter of Brazil's annual industrial production, has suffered from a deepening economic recession owing to tight credit, rising unemployment and crumbling consumer confidence.

While spending on subsidies is off the table, Barbosa told Luiz Moan, the president of Anfavea, that the government will evaluate any proposals from the group, the statement said.

Anfavea last week estimated auto production in Brazil would likely rise 0.5 percent in 2016 though sales would probably fall in the first quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)