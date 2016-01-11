SAO PAULO Jan 11 Brazilian Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa told the president of the national automakers'
association Anfavea on Monday that the country's fiscal
situation leaves no room for subsidies for the auto sector,
according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.
The auto industry, which contributes about a quarter of
Brazil's annual industrial production, has suffered from a
deepening economic recession owing to tight credit, rising
unemployment and crumbling consumer confidence.
While spending on subsidies is off the table, Barbosa told
Luiz Moan, the president of Anfavea, that the government will
evaluate any proposals from the group, the statement said.
Anfavea last week estimated auto production in Brazil would
likely rise 0.5 percent in 2016 though sales would probably fall
in the first quarter from a year earlier.
